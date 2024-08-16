Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fan-Favorite First Baseman Reportedly Designated For Assignment

It seems all good things truly do come to an end...

Jackson Roberts

Jul 24, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Dominic Smith (2) reacts after pitching in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Making a difficult roster move is one of the most unenviable duties of a Major League Baseball front office. And the Boston Red Sox had to make one on Friday.

After months of waiting, first baseman Triston Casas is scheduled to make his return to the big leagues in Baltimore on Friday, following nearly four months on the injured list with a rib fracture. The lefty slugger should hopefully provide some much-needed pop to the Boston lineup.

However, since Casas had been on the 60-day IL, someone had to be removed from the 40-man roster in order to open up a spot. And though there was someone obvious that could be, there was a sizable contingent of Red Sox fans hoping it wouldn't happen.

As first reported by Robert Murray, the Red Sox are expected to designate first baseman Dominic Smith for assignment. Smith, who had been signed to help replace Casas at the end of April, played in 83 games for Boston this season.

Smith, 29, became a fan favorite in his brief time in Boston. He was a surprising contributor at the plate, rebounding from a slow start to post a .772 OPS in his last 54 games. He totaled a .237 batting average, six home runs, and a .706 OPS.

Smith also pitched on three occasions when the Red Sox were getting blown out, and held the Red Sox's opponents scoreless in each of his three innings pitched. He left the mound with a big smile each time, to the delight of his teammates and manager Alex Cora in the dugout.

Now, Smith is eligible to be claimed within the next seven days by any of the other 29 teams. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, Smith can elect free agency, given that he passed five years of service time earlier this season, or he can accept an assignment to Triple-A with the Red Sox.

It isn't yet a final goodbye for Red Sox fans, but it very well could be. For now, they'll have to remember the moments Smith did create in a Red Sox uniform in his short time in Boston.

