Former Red Sox Prospect Called Up By Angels; First Chaim Bloom Draft Pick To Debut
The Chaim Bloom era in Boston has been over since September, when he was dismissed by the Boston Red Sox in the middle of a last-place season.
Widely credited with revamping the Red Sox farm system, Bloom lasted four seasons at the helm before his dismissal. Ultimately, he wasn't able to build a roster that could compete for playoff spots year after year, which is the implicit goal of every season in Boston.
Bloom has since moved on to a front-office role with the St. Louis Cardinals. But for the Red Sox, and Major League Baseball as a whole, the impact of Bloom's Boston tenure is only just beginning to be made.
That is evident on Friday in particular, when the first-ever Bloom draft pick was called up to the big leagues.
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to select first baseman Niko Kavadas from Triple-A, as first reported by Chuck Freeby. In a corresponding move, infielder Luis Guillorme will be designated for assignment.
Kavadas, 25, was an 11th-round pick of the Red Sox in the 2021 amateur draft. The power-hitting lefty has 69 career minor league home runs, including 19 this season in Triple-A. He was dealt to the Angels on July 31 as part of the package for current Red Sox reliever Luis Garcia.
The Angels have been infamous in recent years for calling up their prospects far ahead of the average team's schedule, so it's no surprise to see Kavadas get the call after over 150 games at the Triple-A level. But it's also a reminder that more Bloom draftees are getting close to The Show.
Red Sox fans can closely monitor Kavadas' debut these next few weeks if they are looking for something to watch late at night. And when Bloom's prized jewels debut in Boston, namely the "Big Three" prospects currently in Triple-A, then his overall impact will be much easier to estimate.
More MLB: Why Red Sox Should Have Traded For Current Orioles Star, According To Insider