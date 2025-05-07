Red Sox Fan Favorite, Former MVP Details Recruitment Pitch To Alex Bregman
Where would the Boston Red Sox be this season without Alex Bregman?
Granted, most are not happy with the Red Sox's progress to this point. They've now lost five of their last seven games and dropped to 18-19, under .500 for the first time since Apr. 15. But Bregman has been an undeniable bright spot, putting up a .973 OPS and eight home runs in his first 36 games.
Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Red Sox in February that could turn into a one-year deal if he keeps performing like this and exercises his opt-out. It was a long-awaited big-money deal from the Boston front office, and it took major efforts from a lot of parties to get over the finish line.
Those efforts included a recruiting pitch from a Red Sox icon, who shared what he said to Bregman before signing in Boston in detail during Tuesday's game.
During NESN's "Unobstructed Views" alternate broadcast of the Red Sox's loss to the Texas Rangers, former Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia, the 2008 American League Most Valuable Player, discussed how he pitched his former team to Bregman during his high-profile free agency.
“When I was asked to make those calls, I was just telling the truth in my experiences in playing in Boston,” Pedroia said. “At the end of the day, we’re all grown men. Everyone has families. They make their own decisions. I can only give my personal take on what my experience was like. If you win in Boston, it’s the best place in the world. It’s challenging every day. They demand you to play hard. I just told him my experiences because I don’t know anywhere else.”
Few know the ins and outs of playing in Boston like Pedroia, who likley spent more time in Fenway Park than anyone else during his time he was on the roster. The self-proclaimed "Laser Show" was one of the most beloved players the franchise has ever had, though injuries sadly ended his career prematurely.
Now that he can't help the team win on the field, Pedroia appeared pleased that he could at least help the Red Sox land a new star player.
“It was all positive,” Pedroia said. “I think he appreciated that. We talked some numbers here and there. I said, ‘Listen, man. I’m not an agent. I’m not writing checks. I can just tell you what it’s like in Boston. It worked out. He’s playing great. I think he’s liking it. Hopefully it continues for a long time."
