Red Sox Fan-Favorite Hints At Boston's 'Full Metal' Pursuit Of Yankees' Juan Soto
Maybe the Boston Red Sox still have only a snowball's chance at landing Juan Soto, but there sure are a lot of indications at this point that they're playing for keeps.
Soto met with the Red Sox for approximately three hours and according to multiple reports, came away "impressed." The meeting Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, took place in Southern California, with Tom Werner, Craig Breslow, and Alex Cora representing Boston.
The Red Sox are still up against stiff competition, so it's still wise to exercise caution. The New York Yankees, Soto's old team, will be desperate to keep him, and the New York Mets have the deepest pockets around. But one Red Sox player believes the team's pursuit of Soto is in full earnest.
Red Sox reliever Liam Hendriks, who is getting ready to make his return to the mound in 2025 after missing the full season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, appeared on Foul Territory on Friday, stating that he thinks Boston is doing all it can to land the 26-year-old superstar.
“How many times does a guy of Juan Soto’s caliber, at his age, come up on the free agent market? And when you’ve got pockets enough to be able to delve into it, you may as well take it out and you may as well do your due diligence," Hendriks said.
“I mean, from all I know, we’re going full metal and hopefully we can make those big moves and big splashy moves, because it’s the AL East. It’s not exactly a division where you can just kind of coast by.”
Hendriks may not be listening in the corner while the Red Sox brass is discussing Soto or other free agents, but as a 13-year-veteran who's played for six teams, he's likely able to discern when a front office is or is not being sincere.
Does "full metal" still sound a bit too much like "full throttle?" Maybe for some Red Sox fans, but we'll give the Aussie Hendriks a pass here. Especially if the Red Sox can do the impossible and actually bring Soto to Fenway Park.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Trade Jarren Duran Or Triston Casas For Frontline Starter