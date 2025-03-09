Red Sox Fan-Favorite Reveals What Led To Prominent Change
The Boston Red Sox didn't have the season they wanted to have in 2024 bullpen-wise.
Boston's bullpen struggled last year and finished with the 24th-ranked bullpen ERA in 2024 at 4.39. The Red Sox went back to the drawing board this past offseason and brought in Aroldis Chapman, Matt Moore, and Adam Ottavino.
Some internal options are expected to have big roles in 2025 like Liam Hendriks, Justin Slaten, Luis Guerrero, and Garrett Whitlock. Whitlock is going to be someone to especially watch out for. He missed most of the 2024 season but is returning to the bullpen now. Whitlock asked Alex Cora about returning to the bullpen back in September, as shared by MLB.com's Bill Ladson.
"While recovering from internal brace surgery in his right elbow, Whitlock made a decision that could change the course of his baseball career: He had a talk with manager Alex Cora at Fenway Park last September and said he wanted to become a full-time reliever," Ladson said. "Cora’s reaction? The skipper loved the idea and heard the conviction in Whitlock’s voice about making the transition to the bullpen.
“I was telling him our bullpen needed some help. It was one of those things where I felt like I could help (next year),” Whitlock said. “I really enjoyed that role. When I told him, I was like, ‘Hey, put me down there and let me be your guy.’ He kind of smiled and said, ‘OK, kid. Let’s do it'...It was one of those things where I said 'Let me be a guy for you.' I felt like, health-wise, I could stay healthy down there, and I want to make sure I got a full year of health. That was kind of the big thing.'"
Whitlock dominated out of the bullpen as a rookie in 2021 with a 1.96 ERA in 46 appearances. Hopefully, he can recreate that success in 2025.
