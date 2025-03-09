Red Sox Reportedly 'In The Market' For One More Addition
The Boston Red Sox were arguably the most aggressive team in the American League this past offseason. Could they have another move up their sleeve?
Boston entered camp without any big holes on the roster after the addition of Alex Bregman. Plus, with three of the top prospects in baseball all nearing their big-league debuts, the roster seemed pretty set. That may no longer be the case thanks in large part to injuries and illness. Boston's outfield depth has been tested with Wilyer Abreu dealing with a gastrointestinal illness and Roman Anthony got a stomach bug that led to him reportedly losing 10 pounds.
Ceddanne Rafaela had a little bit of a hamstring tweak, but is alright. All in all, the team's depth has been tested. Now, the team reportedly is considering adding another replacement, according to MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.
It’s not a major or critical need for now, but according to an industry source, the Red Sox have let other teams know that they’re in the market for additional outfield depth — especially the right-handed-hitting variety," McAdam said. "Healthy, the Red Sox would field an outfield, from left to right, of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu with Rob Refsnyder in reserve as the fourth outfielder. But Abreu has been slowed since the start of camp by a GI virus that has left him weakened and not yet clearted to swing, it’s difficult to imagine him being available for Opening Day on March 27.
"The club has been getting outfield reps for both Kristian Campbell and Roman Anthony is in the mix. But Campbell has no experience in right field and Anthony has been sidelined by the bug that struck the team last week. Already, the Red Sox have added Trayce Thompson, signed to a minor league deal with a major league invite earlier in the spring. Thompson has had a strong showing in Grapefruit League play, with a team-leading five homers. But more depth is now being sought."
Hopefully, the club is able to get healthy quickly with Opening Day coming up.
More MLB: Red Sox Phenom Could Make Opening Day Roster In Unexpected Way