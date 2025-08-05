Red Sox Fan-Favorite Suddenly Available; Cutting Ties With Brewers
A former Boston Red Sox slugger is available on the open market.
Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors shared that former Boston slugger Bobby Dalbec opted out of his deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and is heading to the open market.
"Infielder Bobby Dalbec has opted out of his minor league deal with the Brewers, according to a report from Francys Romero of BeisbolFR. Dalbec first signed with Milwaukee back in May," Deeds shared. "The 30-year-old Dalbec has participated in parts of six major league seasons at this point. A fourth-round pick by the Red Sox back in 2016, he rose to top-100 prospect status before making his big league debut during the 2020 season and posted outrageously good numbers in 23 games for the club during the shortened season.
"He followed that performance up by serving as the club’s regular first baseman in 2021, and slashed an impressive .243/.308/.511 with 33 homers in 156 games between those two seasons. While that start to Dalbec’s career was extremely promising, things have gone downhill from there in a hurry. He was well below replacement level in 117 games for the Red Sox in 2022 as he slashed a paltry .215/.283/.369 with just 12 home runs and a massive 33.4 percent strikeout rate."
There was a time in which Dalbec seemed like the first baseman of the future for the Red Sox. Unfortunately, things haven't worked out for him in that way. Now, the future is completely up in the air after leaving Milwaukee.