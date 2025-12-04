Red Sox, Mets Viewed As Favorites To Sign Pete Alonso

If you think the Major League Baseball hot stove is on right now, just wait until the Winter Meetings kick off next week.

Most of the moves we've seen around the league so far have involved pitching. Even then, there are plenty of high-end hurlers available still in free agency and the trade block. Outside of Josh Naylor, we really haven't seen the market for offensive players pick up steam fully yet. There have been a few deals left and right, like the Tampa Bay Rays reportedly agreeing to sign veteran outfielder Cedric Mullins, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Will the Red Sox add a slugger at first base?

Sep 27, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his solo home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The big names are still out there and most of them have been connected to the Red Sox in some way. For example, Pete Alonso has been a popular target out there for Boston. The rumor mill started to turn pretty much right when the offseason began. On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jim Bowden said he believes Alonso's market will ultimately come down to Boston and the Mets.

"After landing a short-term deal in his first foray into free agency last winter, Alonso, 30, is looking for a longer-term contract this time around, and if the Mets don’t step up, he could find himself with a new organization for the first time in his professional career," Bowden wrote. "Alonso has played 152 games or more in every non-pandemic shortened season he’s been in the big leagues, including all 162 regular-season games in each of the last two years for the Mets. He had an uncharacteristically quiet 2024 season but rebounded with 41 doubles to lead the National League in 2025.

"There are several teams besides the Mets who are potentially shopping for a first baseman, including the Red Sox, Pirates, Reds, Angels, Rays, Nationals, Diamondbacks, Rockies, and Twins. However, his two most likely landing spots remain the Mets and Red Sox."

With Triston Casas up in the air after injury-plagued 2024 and 2025 seasons, adding Alonso would make a lot of sense. But could Boston outbid the Mets for their homegrown star?

