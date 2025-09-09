Red Sox Fans Could See Rafael Devers Trade Prize Vs. Athletics
It sounds like Boston Red Sox may finally get a look at the prize of the Rafael Devers trade in action for Boston in the near future.
Boston's starting rotation is fully up in the air right now beyond Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello, and Lucas Giolito. As the Red Sox approached the current three-game series, there's been a lot of buzz about who Boston could pick to start throughout the series beyond Crochet, who got the ball on Monday.
Reports popped up on Tuesday morning that No. 6 prospect Connelly Early is getting the call to make his big league debut against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Will the Boston Red Sox give the lefty a shot on Wednesday?
That's not all, though. Tommy Cassell of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reported on Tuesday as well that Kyle Harrison is heading to Sacramento to at least give Boston an option for Wednesday.
"What a whirlwind of a week it’s been for Kyle Harrison," Cassell said. "On Sept. 2, the WooSox left-handed pitcher packed his bags in Worcester and headed to Boston with hopes of making his Red Sox debut at Fenway Park a day later. Concerns over an ankle injury, however, held Harrison back from ultimately doing so.
"Exactly a week later, Harrison was packing his bags again. Just this time in Syracuse, New York (where Triple-A Worcester was getting ready to begin a six-game road series Tuesday) to head to Sacramento, California to join the Red Sox for their series against the Athletics.
Harrison, according to a source, is expected to be available to pitch for the Red Sox in California on Wednesday."
Right now, it is not guaranteed that Harrison will get the start for Boston on Wednesday. After what happened with him last week with reports surfacing of his promotion to Boston only for it not to happen, let's wait until the move is officially announced by Boston to get excited. If Harrison does make his Boston debut on Wednesday, it will be a good day. Part of the reason why Boston flipped Devers to the Giants was to bring this lefty to town. He recently turned 24 years old and could be a long-term rotation solution.
