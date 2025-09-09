Who Is Connelly Early? What Red Sox Fans Need To Know Before MLB Debut
The Boston Red Sox's pitching depth is being seriously tested right now.
Boston is making yet another move. It was reported on Tuesday that the Red Sox are promoting No. 6 prospect Connelly Early to the big leagues to make his Major League Baseball debut on Tuesday night against the Athletics. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo was among the reporters who shared the news on Tuesday after Foul Territory first broke the news.
"BREAKING: Sources tell Foul Territory that Red Sox are calling up #6 prospect Connelly Early to start tonight vs Athletics. Dustin May expected to go on IL," Foul Territory shared on social media.
"For the second time in just a few weeks, the Red Sox are calling up a left-handed pitching prospect to make his major league debut," Cotillo said. "Boston is summoning southpaw Connelly Early to Sacramento to start Tuesday’s game against the Athletics in place of righty Dustin May, who is headed to the injured list, according to sources. Foul Territory first reported the news on X/Twitter. A source said May’s injury is not expected to be as serious one."
So, who is Connelly Early?
Here's all you need to know about the 23-year-old lefty ahead of his big league debut:
What you need to know about Connelly Early
Name: Connelly Early
Age: 23 years old
Pitches: Left-handed
MLB Draft Position: 5th round pick of the Boston Red Sox in 2023
College: University of Virginia
Prospect Ranking: No. 6 in the Red Sox system
A look at his performance in the minors: Early made his professional debut shortly after being drafted with the Class-A Salem Red Sox. He made just one professional appearance that season. The 2024 campaign was his first, full professional campaign. In 2024, he bounced around down in the minors making stops with the High-A Greenville Drive and Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. He had a 3.99 ERA in 23 starts. In 2025, he has spent time with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. He has a 2.60 ERA in 21 total appearances.
Scouting Report (From MLB.com): "Scouting grades: Fastball: 50 | Curveball: 50 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 60 | Control: 50 | Overall: 50...Early can't overpower hitters but has the feel to provide consistent strikes without catching too much of the plate. He throws his fastball just one third of the time, just enough to keep hitters honest and set up his secondary pitches, and his heater may need more velocity or life at higher levels. He's probably not more than a back-of-the-rotation option, but he may have the highest floor among Red Sox starting pitching prospects."
