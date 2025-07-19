Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fireballer Quietly Retires Ending 9-Year MLB Career

The former Red Sox flamethrower is hanging up his cleats...

One former member of the Boston Red Sox has seemingly decided to call it a career.

Former Red Sox flamethrower Daniel Bard spent the first five seasons of his career in Boston. His last season with the Red Sox came in 2013 and then he was away from the game for a bit as he dealt with the "yips" and the fallout of it. There was more going on, but that is a brief summation of Bard's struggles.

He eventually made a big return to the big leagues with the Colorado in 2020. Bard spent four seasons with the Rockies but missed the 2024 season. It has been reported at times this season that Bard was looking for another opportunity, but his name popped up on the MiLB.com transaction wire saying that he quietly retired.

If this is the end, it was a very solid career. There was a time in which it didn't seem like he would ever return to a big league mound, but he defied the odds and did just that. He worked his way back and was lights-out for Colorado. Overall, Bard will finish his big league career with 408 appearances under his belt and a 3.74 ERA to show for it. Boston was fortunate to have him at one point and so too was the Rockies.

No matter what comes next, Bard showed grit and determination to even get back to the big leagues. There's no doubt about it that he had a successful big league career.

