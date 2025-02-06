Red Sox Floated As Surprise Trade Fit For $109 Million Padres Ace In 3-Player Swap
It's often said that in Major League Baseball, you can never have too much pitching. Should the Boston Red Sox put that to the test?
The Red Sox made it their primary goal to improve the starting rotation heading into 2025, and even the most pessimistic fan would be forced to admit they succeeded. With 2024 All-Star Garrett Crochet and World Series champion Walker Buehler in the fold, the Red Sox boast a six-man rotation that can match up with any in the American League.
Most still believe the Red Sox have more work to do, though, if they want to become bonafide contenders in 2025. And though it's the offense that appears to be lagging behind at this point, what if the trade market provides them with yet another opportunity to upgrade the pitching staff?
San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease could be the biggest name traded before Opening Day. Cease, who is entering his age-29 season, finished fourth in National League Cy Young voting last season, and will be a free agent entering 2026.
On Thursday, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer proposed a hypothetical trade package that could bring Cease to Boston: outfielder Wilyer Abreu and starting pitcher Cooper Criswell.
"If you're thinking that (the Cease) ship has sailed after the Red Sox added both Crochet and Walker Buehler, well, that is fair," Rymer wrote. "And let's not forget the pending return of Lucas Giolito from elbow surgery, which will further deepen Boston's rotation options.
"Yet as talented as said rotation is on paper, the Red Sox have reason to keep the workloads of Crochet, Buehler and Giolito in check this season. And besides, trading another bat for another arm would be a good way to clear their logjam of young hitters."
Cease would have led the Red Sox's staff by a wide margin in innings pitched (189 2/3) and strikeouts (224) last season. He's somehow never made an All-Star team, but has top-five Cy Young finishes in two of the past three seasons, with a no-hitter added to his resume in 2024.
Giving up Abreu, who solidified himself as a solid starter with All-Star potential in 2024, would put more pressure on the expected big-league debuts of top prospects Roman Anthony and Kristian Campbell. It could also open the door for the Red Sox to move Masataka Yoshida back to the outfield, enabling a Nolan Arenado trade that would move Rafael Devers to designated hitter.
It's all speculation at this point, but that's what the Red Sox's offseason has become. They're painfully close to becoming contenders, but they still need at least one more move to put themselves over the top.
More MLB: Red Sox's Suggested Blockbuster Would Land Cardinals' Nolan Arenado In 1-For-1 Swap