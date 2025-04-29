Red Sox 'Future Star' Shockingly Ranked No. 2 Player At Position In MLB
The Boston Red Sox have a young star excelling in 2025, but is he already a top two player at his position in all of Major League Baseball?
It seems a tad premature to bestow such a lofty honor on a 22-year-old with less than 100 big-league at-bats to his name, but that’s just what Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer did on Tuesday.
Rymer ranked the top 10 MLB players at each position, and when it came to second basemen, Rymer surprisingly had Red Sox phenom Kristian Campbell ranked No. 2 ahead of guys like Milwaukee Brewers’ Brice Turang (No. 3) and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Tommy Edman (No. 5).
St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan and his .349 batting were not surprisingly at the top of the list.
Here’s what Rymer had to say about Campbell:
“Kristian Campbell signed an eight-year, $60 million extension shortly after making the Opening Day roster for the Red Sox, and he has looked the part of a future star in the early stages of his MLB career, hitting .305/.412/.474 for a 154 wRC+ in 114 plate appearances.”
Campbell has undoubtedly excelled to begin the season, but it’s hard to argue that he’s had a better first month than Turang, who has more hits (37 to Campbell’s 29), a higher batting average (.319 to .305), more RBI (15 to 10), and more stolen bases (eight to two).
That being said, Campbell’s OPS of .886 does dwarf Turang’s .781.
Edman also has a strong case for ranking above Campbell with his eight home runs, 21 RBI, and .514 slugging percentage.
At the end of the day, even if Campbell had been ranked at No. 3 or No. 4 instead of at No. 2, the accomplishment would remain the same — Campbell has burst onto the MLB scene and exceeded everyone’s expectations right away.
The future couldn’t be brighter for Campbell, but almost no one thought the present would be this good.
