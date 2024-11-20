Red Sox Game-Changing Trade Proposal Lands $13 Million Ace For Superstar Prospect
A blockbuster trade is never easy to predict, but the Boston Red Sox have all the ingredients on hand to pull one off.
The Red Sox have plenty of young talent, hinting at a bright future. They're also in a brutally competitive division, meaning they can't afford to sit on their hands and hope that young talent rules the day. Most importantly, they have too much hitting and not enough pitching.
While the young left-handed hitters in the Red Sox organization will have to scratch and claw for playing time, the top of the starting rotation represents a void. Filling that void via trade could catapult Boston to a new level of title contention, but it could also be highly costly.
The Red Sox currently have one of Major League Baseball's farm systems, which is heavy on left-handed position players. Though the team has marketed the top prospects to the fan base for a couple of seasons, perhaps trading one big name away would be the fastest way to find that much-needed ace.
Recently, Michael Brakebill of FanSided proposed a Red Sox trade that would stun the entire league. Brakebill's hypothetical sent Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen to Boston in exchange for 21-year-old shortstop Marcelo Mayer, the number-seven prospect in baseball according to MLB.com.
"Gallen is in the final year of his contract in 2025, and the Red Sox are looking to make a push. Trading for Gallen now makes sense as it gives them a strong player with the potential to extend him, opening a window of competitive baseball in Bean Town," Brakebill said.
"Given Boston's infield depth at the major league level and in the minors, they can undoubtedly package a deal that could entice Arizona into moving Gallen. In 2024, Marcelo Mayer slashed .307/.370/.480 in Double-A, allowing Boston to hold onto Kristian Campbell, who will be MLB-ready in 2025."
Gallen, 29, is undeniably one of the elite starting pitchers in the game, with three top-10 Cy Young finishes to his name and an All-Star Game start in 2023. He had a slightly higher ERA than usual in 2024 (3.65), but he pitched to a 14-6 record with 9.5 K/9.
If the Red Sox front office feels the urgency to go after the division title in 2024, a bold trade is likely the way to go. Giving up Mayer, though, has never been in the plans. Perhaps the young shortstop's season-ending injuries from the past two years could sway the calculus.
