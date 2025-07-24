Red Sox Get Discouraging Trade Deadline Update On Twins All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are in playoff position with six games to go until the trade deadline, and that has fans dreaming of blockbuster acquisitions.
Unfortunately, the Red Sox's desires might not match up with what the market is providing.
Take starting pitching, for example. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has said publicly that he'd love to add an "impact" starter with multiple years of control. That has fans salivating over the possibility of trading for Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan.
However, there have been multiple updates from insiders that the Twins are extremely unlikely to move Ryan. And on Thursday, the Boston Globe's Alex Speier tossed out a specific bit of information that seems especially discouraging.
According to Speier, the Red Sox wouldn't be likely to land Ryan in a deal that included either of their starting corner outfielders, Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu, as the prospective headliner.
"The Sox would love to find a controllable starter who could slot into the upper half of the rotation, but such a scenario seems unlikely," wrote Speier.
"For all the speculation about Joe Ryan, the Twins seem unlikely to move the All-Star righthander, who isn’t eligible for free agency until after 2027. Packages anchored by Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran would be unlikely to move the needle."
That puts things in pretty plain language. The Red Sox would have to give up something ludicrous to get Ryan, probably including at least two Top 100 prospects (or former Top 100 prospects, if you count Kristian Campbell and/or Marcelo Mayer).
Not having the chips to get Ryan isn't the end of the world, but the Red Sox shouldn't feel comfortable leaving this deadline without another starting pitcher. Lucas Giolito hasn't looked good coming out of the All-Star break, Walker Buehler still hasn't proven trustworthy, and Richard Fitts still has one major league win.
Within the next week, we'll know how aggressive the Red Sox were willing to be, and in turn, how excited fans should be the rest of the way.