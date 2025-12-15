Red Sox's Updated Stance Revealed On Jarren Duran, Other Outfield Trades

Is it a problem if the Boston Red Sox enter the regular season without trading an outfielder?

Some may see it as counterproductive to have Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Jarren Duran all healthy on the same roster. Of those four great athletes, at least one would be left to either ride the bench or handle designated hitter duties every single day during the season.

All that matters right now, however, is how chief baseball officer Craig Breslow assesses the situation. And according to the latest report we've heard on the subject, it seems Breslow hasn't simply been posturing to the public when he's said in the past that he's comfortable hanging onto all four.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox don't believe they need to trade an outfielder?

On Monday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Breslow was consistently telling other teams that there is no urgency to move an outfielder unless someone forces the executive's hand.

"According to executives from multiple clubs that have been in the market for outfielders and have talked trade possibilities with the Red Sox, Breslow’s message has been consistent. He has Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Jarren Duran on the roster. He is comfortable keeping it that way into next season unless a team convinces him not to," Healey wrote.

"Entering the offseason, the Red Sox dealing an outfielder — either for prospects or to bolster the major league squad — seemed inevitable because of their surplus. And it very much remains in the realm of possibility. But Breslow has been clear that he will not do so just because he can."

We heard Monday that the Kansas City Royals were continuing to engage on Duran, who has long seemed like the most likely trade candidate of the four (obviously, Anthony is off the table). But The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that Boston was apparently holding out for ace Cole Ragans in such a deal, which is a lopsided value proposition in the Red Sox's favor.

No one should walk away from this article thinking Duran, Abreu, or even possibly Rafaela won't be traded. But the Red Sox may be far more comfortable with that scenario than anyone was realistically projecting at the start of the offseason.

More MLB: Red Sox Get Harsh, But Expected Update On Corey Seager's Availability