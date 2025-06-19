Red Sox Get Jarren Duran Prediction From MLB Insider Ahead Of 2025 Trade Deadline
Approaching the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline, the Boston Red Sox are the ultimate wild-card team.
That can be taken literally, as Boston begins play Thursday with a half-game lead on the final Wild Card playoff spot in the American League. But seeing as they traded their best hitter earlier this week, it also means they could do just about anything in the month ahead and it wouldn't be a total surprise.
The biggest name on the Red Sox whose name is still tied up in trade rumors after Rafael Devers' departure is outfielder Jarren Duran. The 2024 All-Star isn't having the massive season he was a year ago, but he's still a highly productive player with 3 1/2 years of team control remaining.
However, insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post predicted on a recent Bleacher Report livestream that Duran wouldn't be on the move at the Jul. 31 trade deadline.
"I don't think so," Heyman replied to a viewer question about whether Duran would be traded. "I mean, his name is out there. The Padres are interested, I'll put it that way. I don't think they sell him, though.
Heyman also predicted the Red Sox's pursuits at the trade deadline, which included both offense and pitching.
"The Sox are going to be looking for a bat, I believe, as well as firming up the pitching," Heyman said. "So I think they're still going to be active, I don't see them as a seller... Obviously they did sell on Devers, but that was more about the culture."
The Red Sox could feasibly use both another starting pitcher and a high-leverage reliever. On the offensive side, first base is the most obvious target, though catcher could also become a need as Carlos Narváez handles a huge workload and Connor Wong struggles.
Needless to say, all eyes will be on Duran and the Red Sox ahead of the deadline. Boston has put itself in a spot where few would be surprised if they do just about anything.
