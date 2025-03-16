Red Sox Get Much-Needed Update About Injured Starter
The Boston Red Sox aren’t going to be at full strength when Opening Day kicks off but they finally got a positive update on Saturday.
Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a knee injury that impacted him last year. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey recently reported that he was trending toward being ready for Spring Training but had a setback in December with his knee.
He hasn’t been able to get into the action yet in Spring Training but Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe shared that Crawford has "ramped" up his throwing recently and believes he will be ready to return in the spring.
"Crawford is out with a knee injury from last season," Abraham said. "He and the team opted for a rehab program rather than surgery to solve a tendinitis issue that started last April. Crawford has ramped up his throwing in recent days and believes he can be ready to rejoin the rotation sometime in the spring. 'More sooner than later,' Crawford said. He’s also using the time to smooth out his mechanics to become more efficient."
Boston entered Spring Training expecting to have six starters ready to go for Opening Day. Unfortunately, injuries have impacted the team in a big way. To hear that Crawford has picked up his throwing recently is a great sign.
The Red Sox may not have him for Opening Day, but it does sound like things are trending in the right direction.
More MLB: Red Sox Slugger Surprisingly Is 'Possible' For Opening Day