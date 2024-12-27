Red Sox Giving Dodgers $66 Million Superstar 'Something To Think About,' Per Insider
What do you do when you badly want someone to play for your baseball team, but that someone has fallen for another team across the country?
The Boston Red Sox appear to be caught in the waiting game, because as much as they'd like Teoscar Hernández to come mash home runs for them in 2025, the two-time All-Star is hoping for a reunion with the team that just won him his first World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
All hope is not lost, however. Hernández and the Dodgers are at odds over his contract figures. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported last week that the slugger is seeking $22-24 million per year on a three-year contract, and the Dodgers haven't yet met the conservative $66 million price tag.
In the meantime, Jon Heyman of the New York Post offered a summary of where things stand with Hernández on Thursday. It appears that based on Heyman's report, the Dodgers still have the inside track to the superstar's heart, but that the Red Sox can't be counted out just yet.
"He flat told me “1,000 percent” he wanted to return to the Dodgers. And who wouldn’t?" Heyman said.
"But the Red Sox and his old Jays (and possibly his old Mariners) are apparently giving him something to think about. A great bat and terrific clubhouse guy who should capitalize on his huge year in LA."
The 32-year-old Hernández clubbed a career-high 33 home runs in 2024. He owns a .944 career OPS at Fenway Park in 45 games, including 14 home runs.
The Red Sox were also known to be pursuing Hernández last winter, but reportedly never offered more than $28 million on a two-year deal. Hernández has said he likes the idea of hitting at Fenway Park, but the contract offers he got from Boston last time around could be a turn-off.
The Red Sox may at some point have to make an aggressive play to land Hernández, and whatever they hypothetically sign him for could look like an overpay in a couple years. But if they're truly in win-now mode, they must do everything they can to get him on the team.
