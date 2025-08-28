Red Sox Gold Glover Quietly Emerged As Boston's Team Leader
The Boston Red Sox are on pace to do something they haven’t done since 2021: make the postseason.
Over the last three years, the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East twice and haven’t finished above .500 once. That certainly seems like it’s about the change. Right now, the Red Sox have a 74-60 record after an electric win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, thanks to a ninth-inning homer from Ceddanne Rafaela.
The vibes are high and things are clearly different now. So, what led to the changes? Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about the team and specifically mentioned Alex Bregman as a difference-maker, as shared by the Boston Globe's Tim Healey.
Red Sox front office struck gold with Alex Bregman
"It's a different group," Cora said. "We're winning, which is imporant too. The other groups were good too. Every season is different and every group is different. I just feel like the baseball talk, there's more now. It starts with (Alex Bregman). There was a reason he was here -- the talent, the player. But, there's also the tangibles. And that's the reality of it. He talks the game, he watches the game. And he enjoys being at the ballpark. Did we need that? I don't know.
"(Justin Turner) was that way. JD Martinez was that way. It felt like having that voice, especially because he plays defense and he plays both sides of the ball. The other two, they were DHs. It's hard to talk the whole time, although they knew, it was hard. But they led. But, Alex is leading the way. That's something we envisioned as a group when we recruited him. He's doing everything possible to get us to October."
The Red Sox couldn't have asked for much more when they signed Bregman ahead of the 2025 season. Bregman is slashing .298/.384/.517 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 50 runs scored in 88 games played.
He's been great on the field, off the field, and now Boston has to find a way to keep him in town.