Red Sox Have Clear Next Step After Sonny Gray Stunner

The Boston Red Sox pulled off their first big move of the offseason on Tuesday and the next should be painfully obvious.

Boston needs to go out and re-sign Alex Bregman.

Boston has someone who can be the team's No. 2 starter behind Garrett Crochet. There's an argument that the Red Sox could still add another starter -- especially if the team cuts ties with an outfielder like Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. But, even if they don't, Gray is a big get.

The Red Sox need a big bat and Bregman is the perfect fit. Red Sox fans saw that in 2025. He played in 114 games and slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers, 62 RBIs, 28 doubles, and 64 runs scored. Bregman missed time with a quad and slumped afterward, but he was in the American League Most Valuable Player debate before getting hurt.

In his first 51 games with Boston, he slashed .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, and a .938 OPS. He slashed .250/.338/.386 in 63 games after coming back with seven homers.

Bregman wasn't just good on the field, though. He was an integral voice in the clubhouse. Bregman is a 10-year veteran, three-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time World Series champ. He's clearly respected around the league and Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy even shared that Bregman was included in a group of players down the stretch that met with management and ownership to discuss the organization.

That doesn't sound like a guy who should be one-and-down in Boston. If the Red Sox can get a deal done with him as fast as possible, they would have the high-end starter and slugger they need. Then, there would still be months to go to add to the organization elsewhere as well.

Boston clearly isn't afraid to make a deal quickly. The next one must be a reunion with Bregman if the Red Sox want to set themselves up for success.

