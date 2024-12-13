Red Sox 'Had Some Talks' With Former Orioles All-Star To Pair With Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox reinvigorated the fan base earlier this week with the Garrett Crochet trade. What's next?
There's still lots more work to do to improve the Boston pitching staff, which crumbled in the second half after a strong performance pre-All-Star break. Crochet slots in at the top of the rotation, but the back end of the rotation and bullpen both have question marks.
Though they're likely to explore further trades and big-name free-agent signings, the Red Sox have also recently done some shopping at the tail end of the starting pitching market, albeit involving a hurler with high-end potential.
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox "have had some talks" with ex-Baltimore Orioles All-Star John Means, who is now a free agent entering his age-32 season. Means, a 2019 American League All-Star, pitched in four games for Baltimore in 2024 before hitting the injured list in June.
Since his All-Star season, Means has still been very productive whenever he's been able to pitch. He has a 3.60 ERA and 6.1 WAR in just 46 starts dating back to the start of the 2020 season, and he's only been able to make 10 starts in the last three seasons combined.
One would have to assume, at this point, that Means would be a candidate for a two-year deal, given his injury timeline. He is still rehabbing from a second Tommy John surgery, and likely will not be able to pitch until late in the 2025 season.
It's also wise to consider a possible move to the bullpen for Means, at least for the 2025 season if he's able to return.
A reclamation project might not be the first thing atop Red Sox fans' Christmas lists right now, but putting Means in the Andrew Bailey pitching lab could bear fruit if he stays healthy. Such a move shouldn't be considered a big piece of the puzzle, but it's worth exploring as a backup option.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Embattled $95M Star After Garrett Crochet Trade