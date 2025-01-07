Red Sox Have 'Stayed In Touch' With Ex-Phillies All-Star Seeking $38 Million Deal
The Boston Red Sox know they need to fix their bullpen, and the work they've done so far this winter isn't going to be enough.
To this point, the Red Sox have signed lefties Aroldis Chapman, an aging seven-time All-Star, and Justin Wilson, a fringy journeyman. Meanwhile, they just lost Chris Martin to the Texas Rangers, and closer Kenley Jansen has been presumed to be gone in free agency since mid-September.
The relief pitcher market, headlined by All-Star Tanner Scott, who is seeking $20 million per year, has yet to crystallize. But soon, it will happen, and the Red Sox, according to one insider, are likely to be heavily involved.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported Tuesday that he "expects" the Red Sox to land at least one top reliever on the free-agent docket. And Cotillo specified former Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jeff Hoffman as a name the Red Sox had been in consistent contact with all winter.
"Hoffman had a stellar two seasons with Philadelphia and is probably the best righty out there. The Red Sox have stayed in touch with his camp," Cotillo wrote.
"Like (the New York Mets' Clay) Holmes, some teams have designs on him starting. If he’s interested in that, the Red Sox probably aren’t the best fit. In a late-innings role, he’d make a lot of sense alongside Hendriks, Slaten, Whitlock and Chapman."
If he stays at his peak, Hoffman would likely be the best righty reliever in the Red Sox bullpen, even if Slaten and Hendriks have strong years. He posted a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in his two seasons with the Phillies, spanning 118 2/3 innings.
Hoffman hasn't tipped his hand on whether he prefers starting or relieving, but Matt Gelb of The Athletic reported that he's looking to approximate the three-year, $38 million contract Holmes signed with the Mets. Even if the Red Sox use him as a reliever only, that's a palatable deal to add to the payroll.
There's no telling exactly when the reliever market will start rolling, but Cotillo indicated that it's likely to move based on Scott's decision. If and when Scott chooses a team other than the Red Sox, the door could be wide-open for Hoffman's arrival.
