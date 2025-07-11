Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Hint At Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu’s Boston Future

Should the Red Sox make another move?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the most talented outfield in Major League Baseball.

The outfield is crowded and that’s because there is so much talent in the organization. Right now, Boston has Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, X Rafaela, Rob Refsnyder, and Masataka Yoshida.

This has led to plenty of chatter about the possibility of trading at least one or two of these guys, especially Duran and Abreu. While this is the case, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow joined WEEI on Thursday and made it sound like a trade involving an outfielder may not be necessary.

"I think it’s really important to point out that we don’t have to trade one of the outfielders simply because we have more guys that are capable of contributing than can start every night."

That certainly could be the team attempting to make it seem like they don't want to make a deal to increase potential offers. But, also could be the true feelings of the organization. Boston has serious talent in the mix right now and arguably one of the deepest lineups in the game now, plus Alex Bregman returning. It certainly doesn't hurt that the Red Sox also have won seven games in a row. Boston now is 50-45 on the season and has the No. 3 American League Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox are trending in the right direction and it might make sense to just roll with what has been working.

