Red Sox Historic Streak Only Has Been Done By 3 Other Teams
The Boston Red Sox have shocked the baseball world over the last week or so.
Boston's 2025 season has been inconsistent, but is peaking right now. The Red Sox finished off the first half of the season with another win on Sunday to improve its winning streak to 10 games. Now, Boston is eight games above .500 at 53-45.
If you had told someone this is how the Red Sox would finish the first half even a week ago, you would've been called crazy. And that's not too shocking. Part of the reason why that is the case is because what Boston has done over the last week-plus is extremely rare. Boston is just the fourth team in MLB history to enter the All-Star break with a winning streak of 10 games or more, as shared by The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.
"The Red Sox closed out the first half with 10 straight wins, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep and pull within 3 1/2 games of first place in the American League East," McCaffrey said. It marks their longest winning streak since July 2018.
"Per Elias, only three other teams have finished with a winning streak of 10 or more games heading into the All-Star break: the Seattle Mariners in 2022, the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and the Detroit Tigers in 1935. Boston is now 53-45 and possesses the same number of wins it had entering the 2024 break, a reminder that the team was also surging at this point last year."
Who would have thought that? Boston has had the talent all along to make a run but now it's finally all starting to come together.