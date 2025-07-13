Roman Anthony Just Made 60-Year Red Sox History
The Boston Red Sox have a bright future and one of the biggest reasons why certainly is young outfielder Roman Anthony.
The 21-year-old made his big league debut on June 9th and has played in 31 games since. He's slashing .264/.371/.406 with two homers and 13 RBIs. He has been the No. 1 prospect in baseball and already has shown flashes of what he can do for the Red Sox in the long term.
He's been with the club at the big league level for just a short time, but he already has made team history. Anthony collected another base hit for Boston on Sunday and he actually became the youngest player in Red Sox history to have a hitting streak of nine or more games since 1965, per MLB.com's Ian Browne.
"Roman Anthony is the youngest Red Sox player to have a hitting streak of nine or more games since Tony Conigliaro in 1965," Browne said.
Anthony is just 21 years old. He's nowhere near his prime but he already looks like the type of player you can build a lineup around. Boston is the hottest team in baseball right now. The Red Sox are riding a 10-game winning streak heading into the All-Star break and now are eight games above .500 with a 53-45 record. The Red Sox are in third place in the American League East right now behind the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees. Boston is 3 1/2 games behind the first place Blue Jays and one game behind the Yankees.
