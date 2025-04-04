Red Sox Hopeful They Can 'Dominate' At Fenway Park In 2025, Reverse Alarming Trend
The Boston Red Sox are playing their first game at Fenway Park in 2024, but that's not necessarily a sign that wins are about to follow.
For whatever reason, Fenway hasn't been a home-field advantage for the Red Sox for the last several seasons. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Boston is exactly .500 at home since the start of the 2019 season, while going 77-85 there over the past two years.
It's not as though the Red Sox have been a good team overall since 2023, but they've been worse at home than they have on the road, which seems odd for a team with a distinct home ballpark. But then again, the Red Sox's rosters haven't really been built to succeed at Fenway, with a distinct lack of right-handed power.
With the additions of righties Alex Bregman and Kristian Campbell to the everyday starting lineup, the Red Sox are looking to reclaim Fenway as friendly territory, starting with the home opener on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“The last couple years, we haven’t been good at home,” said shortstop Trevor Story, per Speier, “We’re looking to flip that script and dominate at home. We have to.”
Manager Alex Cora expressed confidence that his team's offensive approach on the opening road trip, particularly the three home runs they hit to left field on Thursday, would carry over to success in Boston.
“This first (seven) games, it looks like a team that should dominate at Fenway offensively,” Cora said, per Speier. “So we just have to make sure we keep doing the things that we’re doing.”
The last matchup the Red Sox had with the Cardinals at Fenway was emblematic of everything that's gone wrong at home for the last few seasons. They were swept by St. Louis in May of 2023, and third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Red Sox trade target this winter, homered in all three of those games.
It's time for the Red Sox to reverse this embarrassing trend. It all starts with newcomer Walker Buehler on the mound on Friday afternoon.
