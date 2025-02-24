Red Sox Hurler Likely Axed From Rotation Could Serve As Multi-Inning Reliever
The Boston Red Sox have a much-improved rotation heading into 2025, which is great news for almost everyone in Boston’s clubhouse.
The additions of Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler mean that certain of Boston’s hurlers who served dutifully for the injury-prone 2024 Red Sox will now be pushed out of the rotation.
According to a new report from BoSox Injection’s Miles Houston, one of those pitchers is Cooper Criswell.
“The 27-year-old hurler became a mainstay in an often injured Red Sox rotation last season, starting 18 games for the club,” Houston wrote on Monday.
“In those 18 starts, Criswell pitched to a 4.08 ERA, 4.15 FIP, and 105 ERA+ in 99 1/3 innings of work.”
“While Criswell proved to be a solid back-of-the-rotation arm, the additions of Patrick Sandoval, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler this offseason make it clear that Criswell has lost his spot in the rotation, leaving question marks around his future in Boston. Even if his time in the rotation is over, he could stay on the team as a multi-inning reliever.”
Criswell out of the bullpen is an interesting idea from Houston, especially considering relief pitching depth remains Boston’s most obvious roster weakness at the moment.
How will the Red Sox handle Criswell in 2025? Will they try to trade him?
It remains to be seen, but with the memory of the 2024 season still fresh, Boston might want to hang onto Criswell in case the injury bug ravishes the Red Sox rotation in any way similar to last year.
