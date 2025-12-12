New Red Sox, Cardinals Trade Possibility Emerges After Winter Meetings

The Boston Red Sox have reached the "pursue everybody" phase of the 2025-2026 Major League Baseball offseason.

After missing on long-rumored target Pete Alonso, who officially signed a five-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, the Red Sox are still clearly in need of right-handed impact bats -- a need that goes beyond simply re-signing Alex Bregman, which is by no means a guarantee.

As they explore their options in the post-Alonso market, a new trade possibility has emerged, according to an insider's Friday report.

Red Sox pursuing Willson Contreras via trade: Report

Boston has been linked to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan in recent days as a potential trade target. Per Chris Cotillo of MassLive, the Red Sox have also been in contact with the Cardinals about first baseman Willson Contreras, who was new to the position this season after spending most of his career as one of the best-hitting catchers in the sport.

"A new name has also surfaced for the Red Sox, who according to a source are pursuing Donovan’s teammate, Willson Contreras, in trade talks," The three-time All-Star played first base (120 games) instead of catching last year and is thought to be available with two years, $41 million and a 2028 club option remaining on his deal. He has a full no-trade clause but might be willing to waive it for the right fit."

Contreras is entering his age-34 season, and he's generally settling in as a three-WAR, .800 OPS-type of bat. Boston shouldn't turn its nose up at such acquisitions by any means, and perhaps Contreras could even benefit a bit from playing at Fenway Park and increase his offensive production if a trade were to happen.

All things considered, Contreras wouldn't be a bad pivot from losing out on Alonso, assuming Boston still either re-signed Bregman or added another bat of similar impact. However, Cotillo's report indicates nothing is close, and that's been the theme of this week for the Red Sox: in on everybody, but nothing nearing the finish line.

