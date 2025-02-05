Red Sox Insider Compares Rumored Target To Boston Legend, Champion
The Boston Red Sox have had a roller coaster of an offseason to this point.
There have been some very high points, like landing Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. While this is the case, there have been some low points throughout the offseason as well. There has been a lot of chatter about who the team could sign and all of the chatter has continued to come back to Houston Astros star Alex Bregman.
He's out there for the taking and manager Alex Cora has made it clear how much he loves him. Bregman would immediately fill the team's right-handed hole in the middle of the order but he remains a free agent.
At this point, there's no end in sight for his sweepstakes. It's a little odd how long it has lasted despite all of the rumored interest. It also doesn't help that the Red Sox said early in the offseason that they were going to be willing to open the checkbook more this offseason and yet they still are far below the competitive balance tax.
There's plenty of tension across the fanbase right now and team insider Chad Finn of Boston.com urged the team to go out and get a deal done with Bregman and compared him to team legend Dustin Pedroia.
"Signing Bregman could help in multiple ways even if the fit isn’t perfect," Finn said. "He’s a fine defender who won a Gold Glove at third base last year (Rafael Devers’s was made of a cheaper alloy) and yet is willing to change positions if necessary. He plays with a Dustin Pedroia-like edge and is a natural leader. And while he’s not the force of a hitter he was in, say, 2019, when he hit 41 homers and finished second in the AL MVP race, he did hit 14 home runs with an .833 OPS in 53 games in the second half.
"Bregman is a very good and winning baseball player (OK, sometimes by listening for the sweet drumbeat of the trash can, but you get the point). The Red Sox could use a few more players with such attributes. (Right, minus the cheating)."
Bregman makes a lot of sense still for the team and if they don't end up signing him, social media certainly won't be nice to Boston.
