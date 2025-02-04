Red Sox's Sam Kennedy Gave Cryptic Update About Alex Bregman Pursuit
Do the Boston Red Sox have another big move up their sleeve?
Boston is greatly improved right now. The Red Sox finished the 2024 season with the seventh-best starting pitcher ERA at 3.81. Boston still was aggressive in the pitching market and added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Both are ace-level starters and there's a real chance that the Red Sox could move into the top five in the league in starting pitcher ERA.
There's been question marks about the team's offense throughout the offseason, though. Boston's starting lineup was lefty-heavy in 2024 and there has been a lot of talk about balancing the lineup throughout the offseason. That led to plenty of chatter about former Houston Astros All-Star Alex Bregman.
He's the best free agent available and likely would move to second base at least in the near future if he landed with Boston. But, he hasn't at this time despite the rumors and speculation. He's still available despite Spring Training kicking off in less than two weeks.
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy gave a cryptic update on his pursuit, as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
“I’m not allowed to talk about any specific free agent negotiations or anything,” Kennedy said, “but given that he’s unsigned, I think that speaks for itself.”
The first half of the quote isn't cryptic and is obvious. He cannot speak about a player not on the Red Sox in negotiations. But, what does the second half mean?
It has been a weird offseason to this point and luckily it's about to come to an end. Hopefully, the Red Sox are able to make another move, but, it'll just be nice for the offseason to end.
More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Offered Slugger In At Least 2 Trade Packages