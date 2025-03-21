Red Sox Insider Floats 'Obvious' Trade Possibility For $90 Million Fan Favorite
The future of Masataka Yoshida is quickly becoming one of the most awkward subplots of the Boston Red Sox's 2025 season.
Ever since it has become clear that the Red Sox intend to have Alex Bregman play third base and move Rafael Devers to designated hitter, Yoshida has been a man without a position. He played one inning in the outfield all season last year, but now, he'll have to prove his worth as an outfielder just to earn minimal playing time.
Further complicating matters is that Yoshida had offseason labrum surgery, meaning he can't play defense yet because he can only throw up to 90 feet. That means that despite showcasing his offensive talents in spring training, including a home run on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, Yoshida will almost certainly begin the year on the injured list.
It's not revolutionary to say that if the Red Sox could trade Yoshida, they probably would at this point. But as MassLive insider Sean McAdam highlighted in his column on Friday, that proposition is a lot more difficult than Boston would like it to be.
"It seems obvious that the best path would be a trade elsewhere, but even that is a less-than-perfect solution from Boston’s perspective," McAdam wrote. "First, coming off surgery, Yoshida’s value has never been lower. He’s seen as someone with one skill set — the ability to put bat to ball; he has little power, doesn’t run well and is subpar as a defender.
"To facilitate a trade, the Sox will have to be willing to take back a sizable chunk of his remaining $54 million in salary."
McAdam went on to outline two even bleaker potential outcomes for Yoshida: swallowing his entire salary and granting him his release, or sending him to Triple-A, as Boston memorably did with another expensive international signing, outfielder Rusney Castillo.
Yoshida, 31, has not lived up to the $90 million contract the previous Red Sox front office handed him, but he's still had his moments. He's also been an above-average major league hitter on the whole (111 career OPS+), and he's become a fan favorite with his cheery demeanor off the field.
A fresh start for Yoshida would likely be the best scenario for all parties, but it requires some other team to take a leap of faith, even if the Red Sox are footing the bill.
