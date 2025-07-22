Red Sox Insider Floats Wilyer Abreu-Yandy Díaz Blockbuster
Will the Boston Red Sox add help at first base this summer?
This is the biggest talking point ahead of the 2025 MLB trade deadline and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier had an interesting suggestion involving Wilyer Abreu and Tampa Bay Rays slugger Yandy Díaz.
"Ryan O’Hearn of the (Baltimore Orioles) also bears watching, with Baltimore resigned to dealing pending free agents," Speier said. "O’Hearn, who replaced Devers as the designated hitter on the AL All-Star team, is hitting .282/.378/.458.
"There have been rumblings that the Rays could consider dealing Yandy Díaz (.294/.352/.468 with 15 homers), and it’s endlessly fascinating to imagine a scenario in which Tampa Bay packages Díaz (who is signed through 2026) and a starting pitcher such as Taj Bradley or Shane Baz for a Sox outfielder such as Wilyer Abreu. But such a scenario is seen by multiple major league sources as extremely unlikely, with a deal of such magnitude seen as a near-impossibility for division rivals who are competing for a postseason berth."
Bringing someone like Díaz to town would immediately bolster the club offense at first base, but the cost of Abreu would be pretty steep. If the Red Sox could get Díaz as well as a starter for Abreu then that certainly would make things interesting. It would make things easier in the outfield whilew also adding a power bat to replace Abreu and plug a hole in the rotation.
If Speier says something, fans should listen. Even if it is just speculation at this time and he noted it is unlikely.