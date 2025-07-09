Red Sox Insider Hints At Aroldis Chapman's Likely Trade Deadline Fate
Aroldis Chapman has been nothing short of brilliant as the Boston Red Sox's closer.
In 36 innings this season, Chapman has struck out 53 batters and let up a minuscule 1.25 ERA. He's walking the fewest batters of his career (7.4 BB%), is allowing a .144 batting average to the opposition, and has converted 15 of his 16 save opportunities.
He's been so good, in fact, that it's reasonable to wonder if he may be pitching his way out of Boston.
The Red Sox, winners of five in a row, are now just a game out of a Wild Card spot in the American League at 48-45. But the fact that they're likely to be in the thick of the playoff race when the Jul. 31 trade deadline rolls around isn't a guarantee Chapman will stick around.
On the Tuesday episode of the "Fenway Rundown" podcast, MassLive insider Sean McAdam strongly hinted that Chapman could still be traded at the deadline, even accounting for the Red Sox potentially adding to other parts of the roster in an attempt to make the playoffs.
"Even if they're in the thick of it, I think they should listen on Aroldis Chapman, because he's going to have enormous value," McAdam said. "There's nothing not to like about him. The one thing people used to worry about, 'Well, he walks too many people.' Credit Andrew Bailey, credit the pitching program, credit Chapman, do whatever you want, that's not the case anymore."
"Let teams trip over themselves and see what they'll offer you. Even if they're in it, I just think you can find somebody to close for the final two months... You can find a closer, but I don't think you can pass up what people are going to offer for Aroldis Chapman."
Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is developing a rotation for his ruthlessness when it comes to executing his vision. And trading your All-Star closer is about as cutthroat as it gets.
Given how high the price tags were for relievers at last year's deadline (just look at the haul the Miami Marlins got for Tanner Scott), it's entirely possible Chapman could be on the move. Chapman himself was traded twice at the deadline for huge returns--in 2016 for Gleyber Torres and 2023 for Cole Ragans.