Red Sox Insider Hints Free Agency Has Been Impacted By Disagreement

Could there be another move on the way for Boston?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox add another big piece this offseason?

Boston clearly made some solid moves early on to add more pitching. Where things stand right now, the Red Sox look like a playoff team on paper. Boston won 81 games last year and added multiple key pieces already.

Adding Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler are two separate huge moves. Both players have ace-upside and really didn't break the bank. Both were phenomenal moves but Boston hasn't added any more offense yet.

There has been chatter and speculation all offseason to this point but no moves have been made to move the needle offensively. The Boston Globe's Pete Abraham reported there could be a disagreement in the Red Sox front office right now in which Alex Cora and Sam Kennedy want to add but Craig Breslow, John Henry, and Tom Werner are more "cautious."

"Agents representing prominent free-agent hitters have been hearing the same thing from Craig Breslow this offseason: He believes their prospects are going to be stars," Abraham said. "The Sox are banking on Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer to have a major impact this season and aren’t willing to go beyond short-term, team-friendly deals for free agent hitters. Agents have come away believing Alex Cora and Sam Kennedy want to add a middle-of-the-order hitter. But Breslow, John Henry, and Tom Werner have been cautious"

This seems to be pretty fair. Boston does have three of the most exciting prospects in baseball nearing the big leagues. If the trio can pan out, it would make the team look like geniuses. This is going to be interesting to follow throughout the next few weeks ahead of Spring Training, especially with Alex Bregman still available.

