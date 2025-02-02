Red Sox Loosely Linked To Boston Champion After Surprising Recent Move
The Boston Red Sox still could use another bullpen arm and a former member of the organization is surprisingly available.
Former Boston hurler Ryan Brasier was let go in 2023 after five-plus seasons with the team. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers and something clicked. He had a 0.70 ERA across 39 outings in 2023 with Los Angeles.
Brasier followed it up with another solid campaign in 2024 as he logged a 3.54 ERA across 29 starts for the Dodgers. He was a key bullpen piece for them last year and he won the second World Series title of his career.
While this is the case, he recently was designated for assignment by Los Angeles. It wasn't too shocking when Boston let him go, but he was great for the Dodgers. Los Angeles has been looking for ways to improve everywhere, though, and recently signed Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. There are only so many spaces to go around and Brasier unfortunately felt that.
MassLive.com's Sean McAdam discussed the team in a column on Sunday morning and said the team "could do a lot worse" than a reunion with Brasier.
"The Red Sox could do a lot worse than a reunion with Ryan Brasier," McAdam said. "Brasier was DFA’d last week by the Dodgers, a victim of the team’s embarrassment of riches in the pitching department. Due just $4.5 million for 2025, he’s only half as expensive as lesser pitchers currently on the free agent market."
This is a pretty fair idea. Right now, the best relievers on the open market are Kenley Jansen, David Robertson, and maybe someone like Andrew Chafin. There is a drop-off after Robertson. But, even with that being the case, all three of those players will be more expensive than Brasier, but will they be much better if he can pitch like he did last year?
If the Red Sox still want to add another bullpen piece, this seems like a perfectly fair short-term option.
