Red Sox Insider Hints Rookie Might Be Done For Season
The Boston Red Sox are missing an important piece in the middle of the infield right now and it sounds like the club may not get him back this season.
Marcelo Mayer was brought up to replace Alex Bregman from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. Bregman was on the shelf for quite a bit. Mayer showed flashes but hasn’t played in a big league game since July 23rd.
Mayer has dealt with a wrist injury. Recently, he received an injection as a way to try to avoid surgery and try to get back on the field. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like things are going his way, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo.
Red Sox rookie Marcelo Mayer is up in the air with the stretch run coming
"On Mayer: The tone about a potential return this season has turned very negative in the past 72 hours, per sources, but nothing has been definitive yet. There’s no longer a hopeful tone," Cotillo said.
This isn't the first time Mayer has had a wrist injury throughout his young career. He also had one down in the minors as well. Mayer was slashing .228/.272/.402 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 44 games before going down with the wrist injury. Where he thrived the most was on defense. The Red Sox's defense is in a better place now, but was really struggling for a while there. Mayer helped to stabilize the defense at a time of need.
Now, there are questions if he can't return this season. Ceddanne Rafaela has played a lot at second base in Mayer's absence, but he's arguably the best defensive center fielder in baseball. If the Red Sox announce Mayer's out for the season, it may make sense to bring back up Kristian Campbell or David Hamilton or even Vaughn Grissom and consistently get Rafaela back in the outfield. But, with that being said, the Red Sox are thriving and winning left and right so maybe they don't actually have to do anything.
Mayer is just 22 years old and throughout his professional career has already dealt with multiple injuries that have shut him down. Hopefully, he can turn things around and get back on the field for the stretch run but it just doesn't seem like things are going his way right now. As more information is provided, it will be shared right here.