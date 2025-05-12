Red Sox Insider Makes Definitive Statement About Rafael Devers Trade Possibility
Rafael Devers managed to quiet a lot of the negativity about his refusal to play first base by doing a fantastic job as a designated hitter this weekend.
Devers went six-for-seven in the Red Sox's two wins over the Kansas City Royals, including a game-winning home run on Sunday, a double against Cole Ragans on Saturday to open the scoring, and five total RBI.
Still, it doesn't seem as though things are perfect between the team and Devers. From Thursday, when Devers let loose on chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, until Sunday, when he was hopping on a "happy flight" to Detroit, it's hard to imagine his stance has softened all that much.
However, anyone worrying about the possibility of a trade is likely to be relieved, says one insider.
On Sunday, MassLive's Sean McAdam gave his opinion that a Devers trade was unlikely, because despite how upset he might be about being asked to switch positions for the second time in three months, it makes little to no sense as a baseball move for the Red Sox themselves.
"Don’t expect a trade," McAdam wrote. "The Red Sox would have very little leverage and would likely need to take back a significant chunk of salary remaining in order to get anything close to fair value.
Worst case? Devers digs in his heels, Craig Breslow is forced to sacrifice some prospects to make a trade, and the resentment grows between the two sides, with eight more years (after this one) still remaining on a very strained marriage.
Let's face it. We're in the drama business, both at Red Sox on SI specifically and as a sports media industry at large. Devers trade hypotheticals might be great for business, but they're also not realistic. There's no reason to write about things possibly happening if we don't believe they can.
There's never been a time throughout this entire spring at which a Devers trade seemed even a little bit likely. Even if he walks into Breslow's office and demands a trade, they still have every incentive to smooth things over before granting that request.
Nothing the Red Sox can get for Devers, his contract, and his disgruntled mindset is going to provide value anywhere near his bat gives them. And given that Boston is once again all-in on trying to contend, there's no reason to do something that reckless.
