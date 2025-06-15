Red Sox Just Days Away From Significant Roster Crunch
The Boston Red Sox are just days away from making a tough decision, it seems.
Boston recently brought up No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony because Wilyer Abreu was placed on the Injured List. It sounds like he won’t need much more time before he can get back on the field. It was shared that he’s expected to return in the upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants. It will take place from June 20th through June 22nd.
Manager Alex Cora addressed the impending roster crunch coming with Abreu nearing his return and hinted at a difficult decision, as shared in a clip by WEEI's Tom Carroll.
"We have to make a decision," Cora said. "We will talk about it, which route we’re going to go, but right now this is where we’re at with these guys. We got this 26 for the next three-or-four days, and then when we have to make a decision, we’ll make a decision… We can only keep 26 here. It’s not a problem, but we have to make decisions."
It's certainly going to be a long week in preparation for whatever the team is going to do with plenty of speculation. The most likely options right now seem to be demoting one of the "Big 3" down to the minors or optioning a veteran like David Hamilton. There isn't an easy answer and we are just days away it seems to getting a look under the hood of what Boston is thinking.
