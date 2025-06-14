Inside The Red Sox

Alex Bregman Eyeing Shortcut To Speed Up Red Sox Return

The Red Sox superstar is doing his best to get back for Boston...

May 16, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third base Alex Bregman (2) scores on a RBI single by shortstop Trevor Story (not pictured) during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox don't have Alex Bregman back in the mix yet at third base, but he's working hard to get back on the field for Red Sox fans.

Bregman hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 23rd due to a quad injury. Before going down, he was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, 17 doubles, and 32 runs scored in 51 games played. Bregman also was playing some great defense and already was at 3.0 wins above replacement on the season.

He went down with the quad injury and is rehabbing hard to get back. He shared on Friday that he may even be able to skip a minor league rehab assignment to get back to Boston quicker, as transcribed by MLB.com's Ian Browne.

"When someone asked Bregman what the next steps would be prior to going on a rehab assignment, his answer was noteworthy," Browne said. "'I don’t even know if there will be one, but I’m just continuing to add volume running and adding,' said Bregman. 'I don't know (about a rehab assignment). There might be, there might not be. I'm not too positive, but we'll see.'

"Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t dispute the chance of Bregman skipping a rehab assignment, though that is atypical for a player who misses a month or more of action. 'I mean, we’ve got ways for him to get at-bats here,' said (manager Alex Cora). 'His at-bats will not change. Obviously, his timing will be a little bit off, but we’ll get there when we get there. We'll keep gathering information, and then we go from there.'"

Bregman's eventual return will be a game-changer. Hopefully, there aren't any setbacks and he can work his way back quickly.

