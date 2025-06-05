Red Sox Emerging As Potential Suitor For $34 Million Slugger
The Boston Red Sox have two clear holes right now.
Boston could use a little more starting pitching right now and first base clearly could be improved as well after losing Triston Casas for the season to a devastating knee injury. If the Red Sox are going to add any pieces, they're going to need to get back to their winning ways.
The Red Sox won on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels to improve their record to 30-34. Now, they're preparing for their toughest test of the season: a three-game series against the New York Yankees.
If the Red Sox can have a good month ahead, it would make sense to add another piece. Clearly, the Red Sox have high hopes for the 2025 season. Boston was aggressive this past offseason and added big-name pieces like Alex Bregman, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Crochet, and Walker Buehler.
The talent is here, now Boston just needs to put it together.
The Athletic's Chad Jennings shared a column talking about the players who "could shape" the trade deadline and one that he mentioned was Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhy Hoskins and mentioned Boston as a fit.
"Milwaukee Brewers," Jennings said, "Rhys Hoskins. First baseman. The Brewers made the playoffs in six of the past seven seasons, but this year has been a fight simply to reach .500, and the Brewers’ 29.2 percent playoffs odds are modest (but also a meaningful improvement since late May). Meanwhile, Hoskins is having a strong bounce-back season at the plate (127 wRC+) and could be one of the biggest rental bats available if the Brewers decide to sell. Seven playoff contenders (the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants) have gotten below-average wRC+ from the first base position.
"Two others (the San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals) have been below average at DH. That’s a big market for a slugger like Hoskins. The Rays, should they sell, could find a similar market for first baseman Yandy Díaz, who’s been less productive than Hoskins but does have a substantial track record with a team option for 2026."
So far this season, Hoskins has clubbed nine homers, driven in 35 runs, and is slashing .269/.364/.452 in 59 games played. He signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and has an $18 million mutual option for 2026.
More MLB: Red Sox Rumors Heating Up Despite Significant Question Marks