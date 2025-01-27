Red Sox Land Five On Latest Top 100 Prospects List, Including Roman Anthony No. 1
Roman Anthony is going to be very, very good for the Boston Red Sox.
That's not exactly a revolutionary idea these days, but as the 2025 season approaches, fans are starting to dream about how bright Boston's future could be. And it's not only Anthony giving them hope--fellow top prospect Kristian Campbell has a hype train gaining nearly as much steam.
Anthony and Campbell both hope to make the Red Sox's roster out of Spring Training--though based on positional needs, Campbell's odds are better. Anthony, an outfielder, faces a crowded picture with several fellow young stars, while Campbell, who can play second base or outfield, has more of a lane.
On Monday, the top prospect accolades continued to roll in for both Anthony and Campbell--as well as for three other members of the Red Sox farm system.
Keith Law of The Athletic released his latest Top 100 Prospects, and Anthony landed the coveted number-one spot. Campbell came in at number nine, shortstop Marcelo Mayer was ranked 28th, shortstop Franklin Arias was 42nd, and shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes was 97th.
Anthony was also recently ranked second on MLB.com and Baseball America's versions of the Top 100, thanks to the inclusion of recent Los Angeles Dodgers Japanese signee Roki Sasaki. Law didn't include Sasaki on his list, given that the 23-year-old will likely never be optioned to the minors.
The list is a testament to the strength of a farm system that traded away four highly-regarded prospects, including Top 100 entrants Kyle Teel and Braden Montgomery, to land ace starting pitcher Garrett Crochet.
Cespedes was the biggest surprise inclusion, as the 19-year-old isn't ranked by either MLB or Baseball America. But the longtime prospect evaluator Law has high hopes for the former $1.4 million international signee.
"(Cespedes) looks like a hitter who could move quickly through the low minors because he’s stronger and more polished than the typical teenaged hitter, with the upside of an above-average regular at third with fringy defense but a strong all-around offensive game," Law wrote.
The future is bright, and it's nearly here. Hopefully, these top prospects will help supplement a Red Sox team that makes the playoffs for the first time in four years.
More MLB: Red Sox Could Acquire Giants' Former 39-Save All-Star In Surprise Blockbuster Trade