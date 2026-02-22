Red Sox Underrated Option Emerges to Replace Injured Romy González

There's a very real chance that the Boston Red Sox aren't at full strength when the 2026 Major League Baseball season kicks off.

Red Sox utility man Romy González has been dealing with a shoulder injury and is at least two weeks away from really having a timeline for a return. With Opening Day just over one month away, the odds aren't in his favor to be ready, but nothing has been finalized.

If the Red Sox lose González to kick off the season, it'll be difficult to replace him. He's a lefty killer and can play all over the place. The Red Sox haven't announced that González will miss Opening Day, so there's still a chance he's able to go. But if he does miss it, Andruw Monasterio has emerged as an "under-the-radar option" to take his spot, per The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey.

The Red Sox have options at their disposal

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Justin Dean (75) steals second against Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio (14) during the eighth inning of game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"If Romy González isn’t ready for Opening Day, the Red Sox will have some decisions to make," McCaffrey wrote. "González had a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right shoulder a month ago and has still not begun baseball activities with the team. Even if he does ramp up quickly, the strength of his shoulder will be something to monitor in the early part of the season.

"If he’s not ready to go, one under-the-radar option on the 40-man roster is Andruw Monasterio. The 28-year-old righty hitter has been all over the diamond in infield drills through the first two weeks, playing first, second, third and shortstop. [Alex Cora] has mentioned more than once how impressed he’s been with Monasterio, who posted an .837 OPS against lefties last season in 50 plate appearances. He might not replace the numbers González posted against southpaws, but he’s a player to watch."

Monasterio came over in the Caleb Durbin trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. In 2025, he slashed .270/.319/.437 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 68 games played. That's impressive production in the small sample size. It's unfortunate that González isn't at full strength right now, but the Red Sox did land an intriguing replacement option, on the bright side.