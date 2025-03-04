Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Offers Rafael Devers 'Ego' Tip Amid 3B Uncertainty
As the Boston Red Sox mull moving one left-handed slugger to the designated hitter position, they're thankful for the presence of another lefty who manned the role for well over a decade.
David Ortiz is one of the greatest players in Red Sox history, and though he retired after the 2016 season, his presence is still felt throughout the organization. He's made yearly trips to spring training camp in Fort Myers, Fla. and this year, he arrived to a bigger controversy than usual.
After the Red Sox signed two-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, incumbent star Rafael Devers was left wondering whether his position was in jeopardy. Only two years after signing a $313.5 million extension, Devers could find himself as a designated hitter when he was once promised the long-term third base gig.
During a recent appearance on the“Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, Ortiz offered insight into his conversations with Devers and his advice on how the 28-year-old slugger should frame his thinking around the Bregman signing.
“At some point, it’s all about putting the ego aside,” Ortiz said. “I’m in his corner at all times, but I want him to understand that this organization is trying to build up good players around him, so he doesn’t have to take the pressure all times.”
As one of the most beloved and respected players in Red Sox history, Ortiz has the respect of everyone in the organization. But as Devers' fellow countryman from the Dominican Republic, Ortiz understands the pressures Devers is dealing with better than most.
“I don’t want him to feel like he was left alone,” Ortiz said. “Or I don’t want him to feel disappointed about the way the organization made the move because the organization would never try to hurt — especially a guy like Devers.
"Sometimes, there’s a situation that happens, and you have to move fast and go in that direction. He said a year ago, we gotta get good players. I wanna win. And that’s what the organization is trying to do.”
Ortiz is offering Devers great advice. And Devers has said himself that he's excited to be teammates with Bregman and compete for a playoff berth. But no star wants to be told he's not good enough to play his defensive position anymore.
All that remains is to find out whether that's what the Red Sox wind up telling Devers.
