Red Sox Legend David Ortiz Savagely Trolls Yankees After ALDS Blowout
Few things can numb the pain of a playoff exit, but at least the Boston Red Sox are getting to watch their arch-rivals get curb-stomped.
Two days after eliminating the Red Sox in the Bronx, the New York Yankees traveled north for the first two games of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. But it seems as though their talents were left on this side of the border.
In Games 1 and 2, the Yankees got outscored 23-8, and it really wasn't that close. They trailed 12-0 on Sunday evening as Toronto laughed its way to a 2-0 series lead. One more loss, and the Yankees will join the Red Sox on vacation.
David Ortiz crushes Yankees on postgame show
Red Sox icon David Ortiz is famous for tormenting the Yankees in the batter's box, but he's also made a habit of laughing at their pain as an analyst for FOX Sports. And after the Blue Jays' second blowout in as many days, Ortiz made sure to drive home the Yankees' misery.
Responding to former Yankees great Derek Jeter saying New York's garbage-time rally on Sunday might have woken the bats up a bit, Ortiz dropped a downright hysterical bit of analysis about what it would take for New York to get back in the series.
"I love you so much, but the only chance the Yankees have is if you, Mo (Mariano Rivera), Andy (Pettitte), and A-Rod (Alex Rodriguez) come back and play," Ortiz said to Jeter and a cackling desk of co-hosts, including Rodriguez.
"Reggie Jackson, Babe Ruth, all of them," he continued. "Joe DiMaggio... Roger Maris..."
Losing to the Yankees in the playoffs for the first time in 22 years was a real blow to the ego for Red Sox fans, so this series has been quite cathartic so far, especially when Ortiz is there to rub salt in the wound.
It wouldn't be a great look in hindsight if the Yankees wind up coming back and sweeping the final three games of the series, but Toronto sure looks tough to beat right now. Game 3 will be on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, after which we'll see if Big Papi is dancing on the Yankees' postseason grave.
