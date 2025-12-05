Red Sox's Roman Anthony Has Perfect Reaction To Sonny Gray's Yankees Diss

Roman Anthony is the future face of the Boston Red Sox, and arguably the face of the present as well.

After a brilliant debut in which he put up 3.1 bWAR in 71 games in the outfield for the Red Sox, Anthony is gearing up for year two, which is also the first season of the eight-year, $130 million extension he signed just two months into his major league career.

An essential facet of any face of the franchise in Boston is how they compete with the arch-rival New York Yankees. Anthony got off to a great start in that regard with a loud home run in Yankee Stadium in August, and it was a bummer for every Red Sox player and fan that he was injured when the two teams squared off in the playoffs.

Anthony talks Sonny Gray, Yankees rivalry

Clearly, Anthony will be excited to participate in a second year of this historic rivalry. And the fact that his newest teammate, three-time All-Star and former Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray, had some harsh words for New York will add some spice to the proceedings.

On Thursday, Anthony attended the Italian American Baseball Foundation Gala in the Bronx, and he masterfully backed up Gray without adding any bulletin board material for the Yankees and the chronically online side of their fan base.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm excited to have him," Anthony said, per Michelle Margaux of SNY. "He seems like a competitor. He seems like he's ready to play in Boston and take on the fans in Boston. Obviously, he's done it in a big market before. So it will be exciting to have him and just learn from him as a young guy."

Anthony was then asked if he had any "bold predictions" for the matchups between Boston and New York this year.

Roman Anthony joined @mmargaux8 at the Italian American Baseball Foundation Gala and talked about Sonny Gray's comments on being able to hate the Yankees and his prediction for the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry in 2026 pic.twitter.com/DcTvLPrusD — SNY (@SNYtv) December 4, 2025

"You know, all I'm gonna say is 'Go Red Sox,'" Anthony said with a chuckle.

Our bold prediction, for the record, is that Anthony puts one halfway up the upper deck at Yankee Stadium against ace Gerrit Cole when he makes his return to the mound after Tommy John surgery.

For such a young player, Anthony pretty much always says exactly what the front office would want to hear, but he usually resonates with the fans as well. His expressive grin said all the fans needed to know in this case -- Anthony can't wait to stick it to the Yankees with his play on the field.

