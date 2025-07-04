Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Legend Has 'Aggressive' Idea Post-Rafael Devers Split

Will the Red Sox make another big move?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Despite an inconsistent season to this point, the Boston Red Sox have enough talent to compete for a playoff spot.

That's especially the case with Alex Bregman seemingly close to returning to the mix. Boston's rotation has been led by Garrett Crochet all season and he looks like a contender for the American League Cy Young Award. Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello have been dependable lately. Walker Buehler has struggled, but there's reasons to believe he can turn it around.

Beyond this, Bregman is coming back and the offense has started to show some life anyway. It doesn't hurt that Roman Anthony is red-hot right now as well.

The bullpen has been strong led by likely All-Star Aroldis Chapman.

All of this is to say that there is talent here and the organization is worth investing in.

Red sox legend David Ortiz seems to agree. He was interviewed by RG.org's DJ Siddiqi and said he thinks that Boston should be aggressive.

"The trade deadline is coming. You start focusing on what you need and what you can get out there," Ortiz said. "There is some money available now, and I guess all they need is to go and be aggressive during this trade deadline. In two months, you can change all that if you go and pick the pieces you need."

Clearly, the Red Sox's record isn't where the team probably thought they'd be. But, it's a long season and this club can still be a threat, especially if they add.

