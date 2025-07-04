Red Sox's Alex Cora's 2-Word Take On Alex Bregman's Return
The Boston Red Sox have been missing Alex Bregman in the middle of the lineup since May but it sounds like there's at least a chance that he couls be days away from returning from his quad injury.
Bregman suffered the injury on May 23rd against the Baltimore Orioles. Over the last week or so, there have been positive updates about him left and right. There was a point in which it seemed like he wouldn't be back until after the All-Star break, but a positve day this week led the club to say there at least is a chance of a return before the All-Star break. The Red Sox's last game before the break is on July 13th.
That's nine days from now.
Will Bregman have enough time to get back beforehand? Potentially. Manager Alex Cora was asked about him again on Friday and said he "hopes so" when asked if Bregman could return on the upcoming homestand.
"Could Alex Bregman join the Red Sox on the homestand? 'Hope so,' says Alex Cora," as shared by MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
Boston will return to Fenway Park on Monday, July 7th against the Colorado Rockies. They will be home through the final game before the All-Star break on July 13th. It sounds like there's at least a chance that Bregman makes an appearance. If so, his presence immediatley will change perception around this team and give the lineup a much-needed boost.
