Red Sox Likely To Cut Ties With 9-Year Veteran By Jun. 1, MLB Writer Warns
Making it to Major League Baseball is hard. Staying there is a lot harder.
One Boston Red Sox journeyman caught a series of fortunate breaks to make the Opening Day roster in 2025. He hasn't done a bad job since getting that opportunity, but from the outset, it only ever appeared as though that opportunity was temporary.
Sean Newcomb, 31, has appeared in nine major league seasons, but only accrued five years of service time. He's played for four teams now, and after being thrust into the Red Sox's number-five starter role, his results have been a mixed bag.
Newcomb made five starts, and now he's in the Red Sox's bullpen. He has tallied a 4.24 ERA and allowed 33 hits in 23 1/3 innings, but he's also struck out 30 and owns a better FIP (2.59) than Boston ace Garrett Crochet (2.61).
Still, the roster is a numbers game, and Newcomb may not have done enough to stick around much longer. On Friday, FanSided's Zach Pressnell named Newcomb as the most likely Red Sox player to be off the active roster by Jun. 1.
"Newcomb is the pitcher on the Red Sox's roster who they could cut ties with this month. This could come as a shock because Newcomb has been solid and reliable for the Red Sox to this point, but he's going to be the odd man out when everybody returns healthy for a few reasons," Pressnell wrote.
"(Walker) Buehler will be given more opportunities than Newcomb because Boston committed a lot of money to him in free agency. (Tanner) Houck will receive more opportunities than Newcomb because he was an All-Star last season, so Boston can hold out hope he returns to that form."
No one would have projected that Newcomb would still be on the Red Sox roster as of May 1, so making it to June would be an impressive accomplishment. He also cannot be optioned to the minors, so he'll have to be exposed to waivers if his roster spot is ever needed for someone else.
But baseball players aren't satisfied with beating the odds once, they want to keep beating them.
If Newcomb can start limiting the hits and proving that his good stuff metrics translate to results on the field, the Red Sox will have no choice but to keep him around. Otherwise, he'll be a goner when they're at full strength.
More MLB: $3.95 Million All-Star Is Red Sox's 'Biggest Cause For Concern,' Per Insider