Red Sox Linked To 11-Year Veteran To Add Right-Handed Pop
The Boston Red Sox surely are going to add some right-handed offense before Spring Training gets here.
Boston has been linked to the top players still on the market, like Alex Bregman, but hasn't gotten a deal done yet. The longer the Red Sox wait, the higher the chances that another team is going to swoop in and nab Boston's top options.
It's unknown exactly what the club wants to do also because of the fact that there have been rumblings that Boston could be of interest to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. next offseason. Should the Red Sox go all out right now for Bregman or wait around a year with the hope Guerrero eventually comes to town?
That's a decision for the front office to make but there are options available even if Bregman doesn't come to town. USA Today's Gabe Lacques made a list of one player every team should target and mentioned 11-year veteran Randal Grichuk with Boston.
"Kind of like the one that just went to Baltimore, Tyler O’Neill," Lacques said. "The Red Sox are now a little too left-handed, and stuck with their Masataka Yoshida commitment for three more seasons. Their outfield alignment of Jarren Duran, Ceddane Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu is elite defensively, but lacking some sock at the plate. New starter Walker Buehler is nice to recruit his pal Alex Bregman, but it would be a fierce battle for his services. Potential solution: Randal Grichuk, free agent OF."
Grichuk is a solid player who hit .291 in 2024 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He isn't at the level of someone like Bregman, but he would help.
